Altech Chemicals - Annual General Meeting Date and Director Nominations



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, it intends to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 29 November 2021.



An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election of directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday 13 October 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



