Altech Chemicals - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Martin Stein as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective 1 November 2021.



Mr Stein will replace Mr Shane Volk in the role as CFO. Mr Volk recently advised the Company of his decision to relinquish the CFO position at Altech in order to commence as the inaugural chief executive officer of a junior exploration company seeking to list on the ASX. Mr Volk will remain as the company secretary of Altech, which in addition to providing continuity for this position will assist with the transition of his CFO duties to Mr Stein.



Martin Stein has held the position of chief financial officer and company secretary for several ASX listed companies, including most recently Golden Deeps Limited, Metals Australia Limited and Sabre Resources Limited. In these roles, Mr Stein has been responsible for all aspects of capital raising, financial management, shareholder liaison and corporate governance. Prior to this, Mr Stein held senior positions with both Anvil Mining Limited as well as with PricewaterhouseCoopers at its London office. Martin holds a Bachelor of Business, is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and a Chartered Secretary.



