Altech Chemicals - June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

R&D LABORATORY TO EXPEDITE HPA BATTERY MATERIALS COATING TECHNOLOGY
-- Research and Development laboratory established in Perth, Western Australia
-- Customised facility to advance development of Altech's battery materials coating technology
-- Test and development work can proceed unhindered
BATTERY MATERIALS PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRESSING WELL AND ON TRACK
-- Process design completed
-- Pricing of equipment and construction packages has commenced
-- Environmental due diligence and permitting plan finalised
-- Accessing 100% renewable power
-- Graphite market report completed
-- MOU with leading European graphite supplier in place
