Altech Chemicals - June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

30 Jul 2021 03:06 PM


R&D LABORATORY TO EXPEDITE HPA BATTERY MATERIALS COATING TECHNOLOGY

-- Research and Development laboratory established in Perth, Western Australia
-- Customised facility to advance development of Altech's battery materials coating technology
-- Test and development work can proceed unhindered

BATTERY MATERIALS PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRESSING WELL AND ON TRACK

-- Process design completed
-- Pricing of equipment and construction packages has commenced
-- Environmental due diligence and permitting plan finalised
-- Accessing 100% renewable power
-- Graphite market report completed
-- MOU with leading European graphite supplier in place

