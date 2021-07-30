View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports



R&D LABORATORY TO EXPEDITE HPA BATTERY MATERIALS COATING TECHNOLOGY



-- Research and Development laboratory established in Perth, Western Australia

-- Customised facility to advance development of Altech's battery materials coating technology

-- Test and development work can proceed unhindered



BATTERY MATERIALS PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRESSING WELL AND ON TRACK



-- Process design completed

-- Pricing of equipment and construction packages has commenced

-- Environmental due diligence and permitting plan finalised

-- Accessing 100% renewable power

-- Graphite market report completed

-- MOU with leading European graphite supplier in place



