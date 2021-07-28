Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Listed Green Bonds at Final Preparation Stage

28 Jul 2021 09:33 AM


Highlights

• Listed green bond targeting an offer of ~US$144m for Malaysian HPA plant
• Final preparations near completion
• Marketing of bonds to commence during this quarter
• Malaysian HPA project 49% less carbon footprint than conventional HPA

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that preparations for its proposed listed green bond offering of ~US$144 million, to provide additional financing for its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project, are in the final stages.

Altech has been working with London based structuring agent, Bedford Row Capital PLC (Bedford Row) and Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount) to prepare for the green bond offering. Extensive due diligence has been completed, including financial, legal and environmental social governance. Legal counsels from various jurisdictions have now completed their respective reviews of documentation, and the bond issue process will shortly move from the preparation phase to marketing and finally initiation.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

