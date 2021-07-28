View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Listed Green Bonds at Final Preparation Stage



Highlights



• Listed green bond targeting an offer of ~US$144m for Malaysian HPA plant

• Final preparations near completion

• Marketing of bonds to commence during this quarter

• Malaysian HPA project 49% less carbon footprint than conventional HPA



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that preparations for its proposed listed green bond offering of ~US$144 million, to provide additional financing for its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project, are in the final stages.



Altech has been working with London based structuring agent, Bedford Row Capital PLC (Bedford Row) and Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount) to prepare for the green bond offering. Extensive due diligence has been completed, including financial, legal and environmental social governance. Legal counsels from various jurisdictions have now completed their respective reviews of documentation, and the bond issue process will shortly move from the preparation phase to marketing and finally initiation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



