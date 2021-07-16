View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Opening of Battery Materials Site, Saxony Germany



Highlights



• Opening of site office and R&D workshop, Saxony, Germany

• Attendance by Saxony State and Local Government officials

• Update project briefing provided

• Strong support by Saxony State Government



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) and its 75% owned subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) are pleased to announce the official opening of an office and research and development (R&D) workshop at the DOCK3 Industrial Development Centre (DOCK3 IDC), Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony Germany.



The official opening was conducted by Mr Roland Peine, managing director of ASG Spremberg GmbH (a services business that promotes and facilitates new businesses for DOCK3 IDC), in the presence of the head state district officer Mr Michael Harig. Also present were the mayor of Spreetal Mr Manfred Peine and the mayoress of Spremberg Ms Christine Herntier from the states Saxony and Brandenburg respectively, together with many other high level state government and industry representatives, and senior management from the Fraunhofer Institute IKTS.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



