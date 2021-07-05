View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Battery Materials R&D Laboratory Established



Highlights



• Research and Development laboratory established

• Customised facility to advance development of Altech’s battery materials coating technology

• Test and development work can proceed unhindered



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has established its own research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia. The laboratory, which was previously occupied by an environmental consulting business, was easily converted to meet Altech’s requirements.



The laboratory has been in a commissioning phase since May 2021, and is close to finalisation. With its own laboratory, Altech can now conduct a full range of research, development and test work (including battery tests) to refine its graphite and silicon particle battery materials HPA coating technology, unhindered. Previously this work was being conducted at Curtin University (WA) and needed to be scheduled around laboratory availability, which did not always fit with Altech’s requirements.



