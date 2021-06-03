View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Patent Submission for Alumina Coating of Battery Materials



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has lodged a patent with IP Australia, for its invention of methods for coating anode active materials with alumina. The patent describes Altech’s technology for alumina-containing coating. The alumina coating layer, when applied to anode materials such as graphite and silicon would serve as an artificial solid electrolyte interface (SEI), which is expected to reduce lithium ion losses during each charge and discharge cycle of a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (e.g. as used in electric vehicles), and also retard degradation of battery capacity.



On 12 September 2020, Altech announced that as a result of its ground-breaking research and development work, it was proceeding to an independent verification phase of its method for the alumina coating of graphite particles. In these first phase coating trials, Altech demonstrated that it was able to apply very uniform and consistent nano-metre scale alumina coating layers on graphite anode particles. The particles were examined at the University of Western Australia under an electron microscope, where a thin continuous, regular coating of alumina was observed.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



