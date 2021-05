View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - PFS progress, site for German R&D activity secured



Highlights

• Pre-feasibility study is progressing as planned

• Potential suppliers for the utilities and raw materials identified

• Input pricing for the plant operating costs determined

• Potential suppliers of electrical infrastructure, piping and construction services identified

• Office space plus research and development site secured

• Option to purchase Schwarze Pumpe industrial land extended by 12-months



