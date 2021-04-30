Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

ENCOURAGING PHASE 1 BATTERY PERFORMANCE TESTS USING HPA COATED GRAPHITE
- First phase of 100 cycle battery tests completed
- Coated graphite performance is encouraging and met expectations
- Further test runs planned to demonstrate repeatability
- Potential improvements to lithium-ion battery life, capacity and chargeability
BREAKTHROUGH SILICON ALUMINA COATING DEVELOPMENT
- Alumina coating successfully applied to silicon particles
- Tesla vision is for more silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes
- Silicon has ten times energy capacity compared to graphite
- Capacity retention during cycling potentially improved via alumina coating
