Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report



ENCOURAGING PHASE 1 BATTERY PERFORMANCE TESTS USING HPA COATED GRAPHITE



- First phase of 100 cycle battery tests completed

- Coated graphite performance is encouraging and met expectations

- Further test runs planned to demonstrate repeatability

- Potential improvements to lithium-ion battery life, capacity and chargeability



BREAKTHROUGH SILICON ALUMINA COATING DEVELOPMENT



- Alumina coating successfully applied to silicon particles

- Tesla vision is for more silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes

- Silicon has ten times energy capacity compared to graphite

- Capacity retention during cycling potentially improved via alumina coating



