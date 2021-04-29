View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Collaboration Agreement with SGL Carbon, Germany



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that together with its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH, it has signed a collaboration agreement with SGL Carbon GmbH (SGL Carbon), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE of Germany. The agreement is to collaborate and support Altech’s development of high purity alumina coated graphite materials specifically targeted for use by the lithium-ion battery industry. SGL Carbon SE is a world leader in the development and production of carbon-based solutions and reported sales of 919 million Euros in 2020.



Also, Altech and SGL Carbon have renewed their memorandum of understanding for engineering support covering design, production and supply of HCl treatment systems to be used in Altech’s HPA project in Malaysia, and potentially in Germany.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document