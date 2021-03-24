View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Battery Materials HPA Coating Plant PFS Commenced



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has commenced the pre feasibility study (PFS) for construction of a battery materials high purity alumina (HPA) coating plant in Saxony, Germany.



The PFS will assume a phase 1 coating plant designed with the capacity to coat 10,000tpa (35tpd) of anode graphite, using Altech’s alumina coating technology. The design capacity has been derived from a forecast of European lithium-ion battery plant production capacity that is estimated at ~500 GWh/a by 2025 (see Figure 1). Based on this forecast the total amount of graphite expected to be required for anode production in Europe is ~500,000tpa when all of the planned lithium-ion battery plants’ reach full production.



However, in determining the size of the coating plant for the PFS, AIG has conservatively assumed that only 50% of the forecast lithiumion battery plants’ will eventuate, and as such the proposed coating plant capacity of 10,000tpa would represent 4% of the overall forecast European market for anode graphite. The lay-out of the proposed coating plant at the proposed site, the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany will be such that it would allow for the construction of additional materials coating capacity in the future, such as a silicon coating plant and/or additional graphite coating capacity.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document