Altech Chemicals - Breakthrough Silicon Alumina Coating Development



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the successful application of its alumina nano layer coating technology to the coating of silicon particles, typical of those used in anode applications within lithium ion batteries.



The successful application of Altech’s technology to coat silicon particles follows its 22 December 2020, announcement where the Company provided details of its success in the alumina nano layer coating of graphite particles typical of those used in a lithium-ion battery.



