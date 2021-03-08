View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Encouraging Phase 1 Battery Performance Tests



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has now completed the first phase of battery performance testing of graphite particles coated with high purity alumina (HPA), using Altech’s proprietary coating technology.



For the first round of testing, a batch of battery electrodes were produced using non-coated standard anode grade graphite particles (the control), and a separate batch was produced that contained anode grade graphite particles coated with HPA using Altech’s technology. One hundred cycles of cell charge and discharge were completed. Results for the coated graphite anodes compared to the non-coated anodes were positive and encouraging. Test work will now proceed to the next stage where additional runs of battery charge and discharge will be undertaken with the aim of obtaining results that demonstrate repeatability and consistency.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document