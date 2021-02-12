View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Pre-Feasibility Study - HPA Battery Materials Coating Plant



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), is to commence a pre-feasibility study on the construction of a battery materials high purity alumina (HPA) coating plant in Saxony, Germany. This follows the Company’s strategy to focus on tailoring its high purity alumina into specialised products targeted at more efficient applications within the lithium-ion battery industry.



The AIG study will assess the commercial viability of constructing a battery materials coating plant at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany, where AIG has an option to acquire a ~14Ha site. The coating plant would use Altech’s alumina coating technology to coat anode grade materials with HPA, which would be supplied to the rapidly growing European lithium-ion battery industry (see Figure 1). It is contemplated that the coating plant’s HPA feedstock requirement would eventually be satisfied from Altech’s proposed Malaysian HPA plant. The pre-feasibility work is set to commence in March 2021, and will be jointly funded by the AIG shareholders – Altech 75% and Altech Advanced Materials AG 25%.



