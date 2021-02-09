View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Listed Green Bond Preparations Progressing Well



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that preparations for its proposed listed green bond offering of ~US$144 million, to provide additional financing for its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project are on track and progressing well.



Altech is working closely with London based structuring agent, Bedford Row Capital PLC (Bedford Row) and Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount) to prepare for a Bond offering. Preparations for the offering commenced in December 2020, and have now progressed to a point where due diligence is complete – including an environmental social governance (ESG) audit; a draft facility agreement is distributed; and a preliminary offering document is being reviewed. Altech is aiming to raise US$144m from the proposed bond issue, of which US$100m will be used as secondary debt for its Johor HPA plant (with US$44m to service bond interest during the HPA plant construction phase – see Figure 1). Senior project finance of US$190m is already committed from German government owned KfW IPEX-Bank.



