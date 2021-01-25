View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Battery Performance Tests Using HPA Coated Graphite



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has now commenced battery performance testing of graphite particles that have been coated with high purity alumina (HPA), using Altech’s coating technology.



On 22 December 2020, Altech announced the successful demonstration of its alumina coating technology to coat graphite particles typical of those used in anode applications within lithium ion batteries (anode grade graphite), with a nano layer of high purity alumina (HPA). The demonstration showed that Altech’s technology was able to deposit a uniform and consistent layer of alumina (approximately 2nm thick) onto anode grade graphite particles.



The uniformity and consistency of an alumina layer on anode grade graphite is expected to be important to improve lithium-ion battery performance. Following the completion of the demonstration, Altech proceeded to produce a sufficient quantity of coated graphite to proceed to a first stage of battery test-work, which has now commenced.



