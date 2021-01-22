View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has now completed the placement of the balance of the shortfall in respect to its recently closed non-renounceable entitlement offer to shareholders (refer ASX Announcement of 16 December 2020).



Allotment has been completed today for a further 47,613,068 ordinary fully paid shares and 23,806,534 attaching options (ex $0.08 exp 31-May 2022), raising an additional $1.9 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



