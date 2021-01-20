View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Cleansing Statement and Appendix 2A



On 20 January 2021, Altech Chemicals Limited (the "Company") issued 14,810,375 fully paid ordinary shares in accordance with the terms of its share purchase subscription agreement with Specialty Materials Investments LLC, which was announced to the market on 22 April 2020. This is the final allotment of shares under the agreement, which was cancelled by mutual consent as announced on 21 December 2020.



Accordingly the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act") that...



