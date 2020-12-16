View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - $12.5 million raised from Rights Issue



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advised that $12.5 million has been raised (before costs) via its non-renounceable entitlement offer that was launched on 9 November 2020, and closed 11 December 2020.



The entitlement offer was on the basis of two (2) new shares at $0.04 each for every five (5) shares held by Altech shareholders at the Record Date (13 November 2020), plus one free attaching option for each two (2) new shares subscribed and issued (exercise price $0.08, expiry 31 May 2022) (the Offer).



