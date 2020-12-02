View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Entitlement Offer - Extension of Closing Date



On 9 November 2020, Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announced the launch of a partially underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $14.5 million (before costs) on the basis of two (2) new shares at $0.04 each for every five (5) shares held by Altech shareholders at the Record Date (see timetable below), plus one free attaching option for each two (2) new shares subscribed and issued (exercise price $0.08, expiry 31 May 2022) (the Offer). ASX quotation will be sought for the options. The Offer is made pursuant to a prospectus.



The Company advises that it is extending the Closing Date of the Offer to 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 11 December 2020, due to postal delays that have resulted in some shareholders not yet receiving Offer documentation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document