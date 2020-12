View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Change to Capital Structure (Performance Rights)



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) advises that following shareholder approval at its 2020 Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2020, the following securities have now been issued...



