Altech Chemicals Entitlement Offer-Letter to Ineligible Shareholders



We write to you as the registered holder of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX: ATC) (Altech or the Company) shares as at 13 November 2020 (Record Date).



As advised in the Company's ASX announcement dated 9 November 2020, Altech is undertaking a non–renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of ordinary fully paid shares in the Company on the basis of two (2) new shares at $0.04 each for every five (5) shares held by Altech shareholders at the Record Date (Friday 13 November 2020), plus one free attaching option for each two (2) new shares subscribed and issued (exercise price $0.08, expiry 31 May 2022), to raise up to $14.5 million before costs (Offer). ASX quotation will be sought for the options.



