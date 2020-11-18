View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Dispatch of Prospectus and Letter to Shareholders



On 9 November 2020, Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announced the launch of a $14.5 million partially underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer on the basis of two (2) new shares at $0.04 each for every five (5) shares held at the Record Date by eligible shareholders, plus one free attaching option for each two (2) new shares subscribed and issued (exercise price $0.08, expiry 31 May 2022) to raise up to $14.5 million before costs (Offer). ASX quotation will be sought for the options.



The Company has today despatched the attached letter to Shareholders eligible to participate in the Offer, accompanied by a personal Entitlement Application Form and a copy of the Offer Prospectus. A copy of the Offer Prospectus is also available on the Company web site: www.altechchemicals.com and via the Company’s share Registry, Automic (see instructions below).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



