View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Disclosure Document (Supplementary Prospectus)



This is a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) which supplements the prospectus dated 10 November 2020 (Prospectus) issued by Altech Chemicals Limited (ACN 125 301 206) (Company).



This Supplementary Prospectus is dated 10 November 2020 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Supplementary Prospectus.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document