Altech Chemicals - Disclosure Document - Entitlement Offer Prospectus



For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of 2 Shares for every 5 Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.04 per Share to raise up to $14,533,392 together with 1 free attaching Option for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Offer).



The Offer is partially underwritten by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Melewar Equities (BVI) Limited and MAA Group Berhad (Underwriters). Refer to Section 8.4 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreements.



