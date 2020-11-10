View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - $14.5 million Underwritten Entitlement Offer



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the launch of a $14.5 million partially underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer on the basis of two (2) new shares at $0.04 each for every five (5) shares held by Altech shareholders at the Record Date (see timetable over page), plus one free attaching option for each two (2) new shares subscribed and issued (exercise price $0.08, expiry 31 May 2022) to raise up to $14.5 million before costs (Offer). ASX quotation will be sought for the options.



The Offer is open to all eligible Altech shareholders that have a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Germany. The Offer will close on 7 December 2020 (unless extended in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules). Also, shareholders will be able to make application for new shares (and the attaching option) in addition to their pro-rata 2 for 5 entitlement, via a shortfall offer.



