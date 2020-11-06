View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Update on Proposed Capital Raise



Further to the request of Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) for the trading of its securities to be halted by ASX this morning pending the release on an announcement regarding a capital raise, the Company is pleased to provide the following update.



Altech is proposing a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer whereby existing shareholders eligible to participate in the offer may subscribe for two (2) new shares for every five (5) Altech shares held, at an issue price of AU$0.04 per new share, together with one (1) free attaching option (at an exercise price of AU$0.08 per share and an expiry date of 31 May 2022) for each two (2) new shares acquired (the Offer).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



