Altech Chemicals to Commence Listed Green Bond Offering Process



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has received a definitive execution program for a listed green bond offering of US$144 million (Bond Structuring and Execution Plan), from its appointed advisers Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount) and London based partner Bedford Row Capital (Bedford Row). The Altech board has approved the proposed program, and work on preparations for the bond offering will now commence in earnest.



As illustrated in Figure 1 below, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV Co.) would be incorporated and managed by Bedford Row Capital (or its nominee) as the proposed bond Issuer. From a US$144m issue, US$44m would be retained by the SPV to service bond coupon (interest) payments during the period of Altech’s HPA plant’s construction and commissioning. The US$100m balance of proceeds is lent by the SPV Co. to Altech’s Malaysian subsidiary (Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) to part-fund plant construction costs and/or for working capital. It is envisaged that the bond will be for an initial 5-year term, and typical of this type of funding would likely be re-financed at a lower coupon (interest rate) towards the end of the term. The SPV Co. would take second lien security behind senior lender KfW IPEX-Bank.



