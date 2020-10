View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Sale of Altech Industries Germany for A$4 8.3m



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to sell 25% of its wholly owned Germany subsidiary – Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) for € 5.0 million (~A$ 8.3 million), to Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM).



The consideration payable for the sale is structured as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document