Altech Chemicals - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form



Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it will hold the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders at its office – 8/295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Western Australia, on Friday 27 November 2020 at 4:00pm (WST) (the Meeting). The Company advises shareholders that the Meeting will be held in compliance with the prevailing government restrictions on public gatherings.



In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website using the following link...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



