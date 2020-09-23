View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Potential Longer Battery Life from Anode Grade HPA



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it is in the final development stage of a high purity alumina (HPA) grade that is specifically designed for anode applications within lithium-ion batteries.



This initiative is in response to lithium-ion battery anode development trends that Altech has identified in Europe from its engagement with potential HPA users, and from its work with research organisations such as the international renowned Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft Institute.



The initiative also offers another potential avenue to secure a portion of future HPA production at a predetermined floor price, which would support project financial close.



HPA is commonly applied as a coating on the separator sheets used within a lithium-ion battery, as alumina coated separators improve battery performance, durability and overall safety. However, there is an evolving use for alumina within the anode component of the lithium-ion battery because of the positive impacts that alumina coated graphite particles have on battery life and performance.



