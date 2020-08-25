View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Appointment of Experienced German based Director



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars as a non-executive director. He was a previous member of the board of Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and Deutsche Balaton AG, and currently acts as their representative.



Mr Plaggemars is based in Heidelberg, Germany and is an experienced company director and manager. He studied business administration at the University of Bamberg from 1990 to 1995. Mr Plaggemars has been a freelance management consultant since June 2017 and is a board member of various companies within the scope of projects.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document