Altech Chemicals Initiates Listed Green Bond Project Funding Option



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a listed green bond project funding option. The Company has mandated Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount), which will work in conjunction with its London based partner Bedford Row Capital (Bedford), as structuring agent, to prepare a Bond Structuring and Execution Plan for an offering of asset-backed (second lien) listed “green” bonds to the European bond market.



On 20 May 2020, Altech announced that its high purity alumina (HPA) project had been formally assessed as “green” by the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), based in Oslo, Norway. This positive project assessment, formally termed a “second opinion”, confirmed that Altech’s HPA project is of a type suitable for finance via green bonds. The project is appropriate to be considered by investors that participate in the green bond market, the size of which is approaching US$250 billion annually and a large portion of which is present in Europe.



