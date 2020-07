View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Announces Cleansing Statement and Appendix 2A



On 31 July 2020, Altech Chemicals Limited (the "Company") issued 4,285,714 fully paid ordinary shares in accordance with the terms of its share purchase subscription agreement with Specialty Materials Investments, LLC, which was announced to the market on 22 April 2020.



Accordingly the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act") that...



