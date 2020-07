View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports



Construction Update

* Stage 2 HPA plant construction work recommenced

* Followed lifting of Movement Control Order (MCO)

* All Stage-2 construction work now completed

* Handover and punch list items finalised

* Electrical substation ready for switch gear installation and supply connection



