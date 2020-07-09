View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - HPA Plant Site Stage 2 Construction Works Completed



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that the remaining Stage-2 construction work at its high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia has now completed.



Construction activities at the site recommenced in early June 2020, following the easing of the Malaysian Government’s COVID-19 Movement Control Order which was imposed on 18 March 2020. Outstanding Stage2 construction involved completion of the site electrical substation, which primarily consisted of internal fit-out, drainage, sewage and landscaping. These works have now finished and this marks the completion of all works included in the Stage 2 construction scope by the appointed EPC contractor Metix (a wholly owned subsidiary of SMS group, Germany).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



