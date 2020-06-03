View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - HPA Plant Site Construction Activities Recommence



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the status of activities at the Company’s high purity alumina (HPA) site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, where construction activities have now recommenced.



In response to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian government imposed a Movement Control Order (MCO) effective 18 March 2020, for an initial period of one month. The MCO resulted in the closure of all non-essential government and private business premises, and consequently the suspension of all construction works and closure of Altech’s HPA plant site at Tanjung Langsat. Subsequently, the MCO was extended on four occasions and is currently in effect until 9 June 2020.



