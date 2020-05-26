View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Announces German Research - 4N HPA Critical for Lithium-ion Battery



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide the results from high purity alumina (HPA) research activities recently completed by the internationally renowned FraunhoferGesellschaft research organisation (refer ASX Announcement 25 March 2020).



The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) of Dresden, Germany specialises in lithium-ion battery research. The Altech commissioned test work focussed on assessing how readily impurities (predominantly sodium) leach from lower quality alumina (sub-4N) and boehmite into battery electrolyte solution, a cause of lithium-ion battery thermal runaway, inefficiency and life cycle reduction.



