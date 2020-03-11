View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Construction update March 2020



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the current status of construction activities at the Company’s high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor, Malaysia. Construction of the onsite electrical substation has continued to progress and is now ahead of schedule. All major structural works are now complete and the majority of external detailing of the building has been finished. The EPC consortium (SMS group and Metix) and its subcontractors have recently commenced internal finishing and architectural detailing, the completion of sewerage and drainage works, and the finalisation of vehicle access requirements.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document