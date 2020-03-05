View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Announces Mezzanine Loan Facility Update



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the progress on its proposed US$90 million mezzanine loan facility.



Altech continues to work with its preferred mezzanine lender Macquarie Bank (Macquarie) to secure a US$90 million mezzanine loan facility. An update meeting was recently held with Macquarie in London, where when pressed by Altech the Macquarie team reaffirmed its continued interest in providing the facility – especially given the recent increased profile of planned lithium-ion battery plant construction in Europe, and a stated industry preference for securing long-term battery materials supply.



