View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Board Member German Posting for Europe Initiatives



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide information about various European based initiatives that have recently commenced to support the Company’s objective of closing the balance of finance for its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project. A key remaining step includes a capital raise by Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) of ~ €69.4 million (if fully subscribed) and the exercise of its option to acquire up to a 49% direct interest in Altech’s HPA project for US$100 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document