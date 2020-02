View All Altech Chemicals News

4N HPA's Application in Solid State Lithium-ion Battery



Highlights:

• Improved lithium-ion battery safety by moving to a solid state electrolyte

• Considerable increase in energy storage capacity

• 4N HPA is likely to play a key role in solid state lithium-ion battery

• Usages likely to be higher for future solid state batteries



