Altech - AAM AG Recommences its Capital Increase Process



Highlights

• AAM AG recommences its capital increase process

• Shareholder meeting called for 12 March 2020

• The issue of 63,102,080 new shares would raise €69.4m fully subscribed at €1.10 per share

• Initially a 1:40 rights offer to existing shareholders

• Followed by placement of shares to investors, possibly in several tranches

• €10 million of authorised capital, plus €785,000 of conditional capital



