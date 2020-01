View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - AAM AG Executes Placement Agent Agreement



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) (FRA: AMA1) that AAM has executed an engagement agreement with a European headquartered global investment bank, for the bank to act as Placement Agent for AAM’s planned private share placement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document