Altec - HPA Plant Construction Update, January 2020



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the current status of construction activities at the Company’s high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor, Malaysia.



Highlights

• Electrical substation structure nearing completion, construction ahead of schedule

• Stage 1 and 2 construction nearing 120,000 LTI free hours.

• Engineering advancing with 80% of third party engineering of long lead time orders placed.



