Altech Chemicals - Response to ASX aware query



We refer to your letter dated 20 January 2020 and respond to your questions as follows:



1. Does ATC consider the information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities?



The Company was not of the view that the content of the 20 January 2020 ASX Announcement titled “Altech Advanced Materials AG Rights Offer Result” would have a material effect on the price or value of its securities. The announcement was provided as an update to the market.



