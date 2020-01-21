View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Advanced Materials Rights Offer Update



Further to its ASX announcement of 20 January 2020, Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) in conjunction with Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) provides a further update on the result of AAM’s recently concluded rights offer.



Altech was formally advised by AAM on Monday morning 20 January 2020 (Central European time) (approximately 13:30 WST, Australia or 16:30 AEST – after ASX market close) that the Mannheim Local Court, Germany denied registration of the new shares that were to be issued from AAM’s recently completed €2.0 million rights offer. The denial of registration was due to a technical issue (typing error), which in the opinion of AAM’s advisers was not relevant, however the court refused registration of the new shares and consequently all funds have been returned to rights offer participants



