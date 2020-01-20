View All Altech Chemicals News

ALTECH ADVANCED MATERIALS AG RIGHTS OFFER RESULT



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) in conjunction with Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) is pleased to provide an update on AAM’s capital raising initiatives.



On 17 January 2020 AAM announced that Stage 1 of its capital raise, a 40:1 rights offer to existing shareholders at a price of €1.10 per new share had resulted in subscriptions for approximately €2.0 million of new shares and had been registered on 16 January 2020. As AAM had ~1.5m shares on issue, and approximately 100 predominantly retail shareholders eligible to participate in the rights offer, funds raised via the offer was in line with expectations.





