Altech Completes Drilling Campaign at Kerrigan Project



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has completed a drilling program at its 100% owned Kerrigan kaolin project in Western Australia. The Kerrigan project is located 20kms south of the central wheat belt town of Hyden, Western Australia and covers an area of approximately 230km2. The drilling program consisted of 27 air core holes for a total of 765 metres. All holes were drilled vertically with average hole depth of 28 metres; samples were collected at one-metre intervals.



Whilst Altech’s flagship Meckering kaolin deposit will provide feedstock for its Johor HPA plant, Kerrigan hosts a high quality kaolin deposit. The completed drilling program is expected to enable the Company to update the Kerrigan mineral resource estimate and assist it in determining the next steps for the project.



