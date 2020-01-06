View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech - Share Purchase Plan raises $2.8 million



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it received applications from existing shareholders for $2.8 million of new shares at an offer price of $0.0975 per share under its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), which closed on Friday 3 January 2020. The response to the SPP from shareholders is extremely positive. The Company is pleased to advise that all applications will be accepted in full and that the new shares are expected to be allotted on Wednesday 8 January 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document